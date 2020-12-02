Carly Rae Jepsen has given us the perfect holiday mantra with “It’s not Christmas till somebody cries.” Embracing the heightened emotions that family gatherings can bring, as well as the inevitability of someone’s feelings getting hurt, CRJ shows she likes to temper things with lots of bubbly in her new music video for her holiday single “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.” Donning a darling peppermint-pink wing, the bubblegum-pop princess dances around the family’s living room and smiles her way through the tears of her vegan boyfriend and overly political uncle. There’s nothing she can’t handle. Her grandpa high off of the hidden stash of edibles he found and opening all the presents? No big deal. Her niece and nephew asking if Santa’s real? Easy. She’s Ms. Claus in red velvet and lace, keeping a level head, giving out gifts and brushing everything off.

Jepsen shows us that sometimes the greatest gift of all is peace of mind around your family. Even after all the tears are shed, everyone can still get along and participate in a loooooooong sweater kick line. Take inspiration from CRJ this upcoming holiday season and take deep breaths, everyone, deep breaths.