Casanova Indicted in Racketeering Rap

Brooklyn rapper Casanova was among 18 alleged Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang members indicted in New York, newly unsealed court papers reveal. Casanova, legal name Caswell Senior, was hit with three counts: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a press release Tuesday.

Senior appeared to remain at large as of this evening, with the FBI’s New York office tweeting: “We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case. He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI” around 6:30 p.m. The other 17 defendants were in custody.

According to the feds, the gang’s activities were in Manhattan, The Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, and Upstate New York. The alleged drug conspiracy ran from at least 2010 until the present, involving crack, coke, and pot, prosecutors said.

“Members and associates of Gorilla Stone engaged in a series of violent disputes with rivals of Gorilla Stone, including those within Gorilla Stone who they deemed disloyal to the Enterprise,” the indictment said. “Members and associates of Gorilla Stone committed and agreed, attempted, and threatened to commit acts of violence to protect and expand their narcotics business, to protect fellow members and associates of the Enterprise, to otherwise promote the standing and reputation of Gorilla Stone amongst rival gangs, and to promote the standing and reputation of members of Gorilla Stone.”

The indictment also alleged that: “Members and associates of the Enterprise promoted and celebrated, in music and on social media, the criminal conduct of the Enterprise, namely narcotics distribution, acts involving violence, and the use of firearms.”

Senior’s name came up during Tekashi 6ix9ine’s bombshell testimony against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates in September 2019. The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, testified that his crew had beefs with other artists – and said that Casanova was among these performers. Hernandez also snitched on his rivals’ alleged gang affiliations, claiming on the witness stand that Senior was in “another” Bloods group.

Senior’s reps could not immediately be reached.