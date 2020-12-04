Are you filled with the holiday spirit yet? If not, you might want to check out the music video for Chance The Rapper, Jeremih, and Valee’s holiday single “Are You Live” which they dropped at midnight on Friday, December 4. The song was featured on Chance The Rapper and Jeremih’s holiday EP Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, which they released in 2017. The video, shot and edited by Cole Bennett, features the rappers hanging out, playing video games, and attending a holiday party (remember those?). While the trio is clearly having a blast in the video, times have been tougher as of late. In November, Jeremih was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 and spent time in the ICU, where he was placed on a breathing ventilator. Thankfully, on November 21 it was reported that Jeremih’s condition had improved and he was taken off the ventilator and transferred out of intensive care into a regular hospital room. Jermih’s recovery brought Chance a lot of joy, which he expressed on social media, tweeting, “Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony.” Channel your inner youth pastor and check out the music video for ‘Are U Live.’

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020