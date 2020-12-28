Photo: Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images

In The Lost City of D, Channing Tatum waits dreaming. Or, he will be soon enough, as the actor is reportedly in talks to join Sandra Bullock in Paramount’s action romantic-comedy. According to Deadline, the actor would play a romance novel cover model (we can picture the Fabio wig now) accompanying Bullock’s reclusive, reluctant novelist on a book tour. As annoyed as Bullock’s author might be, she’s going to be even more annoyed when “a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure,” which leads them to the titular lost city. Luckily, the movie is a rom-com, so Bullock and her unlikely travel buddy will undoubtedly find “life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.”

The film, which seemingly intentionally calls to mind Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner’s 1984 rom-com Romancing The Stone, will be written by Dana Fox, based on an idea by Seth Gordon, and directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, directors of 2006’s The Last Romantic, 2015’s Band of Robbers, and the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie.