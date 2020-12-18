Charli and Dixie D’Amelio to Make Much, Much Longer Videos for Hulu Series

Charli, Dixie, Heidi, and Marc D’Amelio. Photo: Anthony Behar/Fox Sports/PictureGroup/ShutterstockFox Sports/Picture

Once you’ve become the first TikTok star to reach 100 million followers or released a collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, what more is there to fame? Well, there’s always getting your own television show. Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, along with parents Marc and Heidi, will star in new Hulu docuseries The D’Amelio Show in 2021, the platform announced on December 18. The series will follow “the first family of TikTok,” according to a release, “as they navigate their sudden rise to fame, all the while still staying true to their family values.” It’s a big jump for the 16- and 19-year-old sisters who got famous making videos less than 60 seconds long, and are now set to star in episodes that will surely be at least 20 minutes longer. (To be fair, the family also makes YouTube videos, but those don’t always turn out so well.) The D’Amelios will join the prototypical famous family of influencers, the Kardashian-Jenners, on Hulu, after the streaming service announced a new partnership with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars to produce “new global content,” although The D’Amelio Show isn’t specifically part of that deal.