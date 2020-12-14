Photo: 2020 Billboard Women In Music/Getty Images for Billboard

Whoever let their radioactive spider bite Dolly Parton needs to get their lab under control when people are visiting, let alone when a living legend stops by, but it definitely seems to be paying off. Not only is Dolly creating more than ever, including her new Netflix movie Christmas on the Square, she also reportedly yanked one of her child costars from the path of an oncoming vehicle during filming. According to nine-year-old Talia Hill, the singer “saved her life,” because of course she did.

“We were on-set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said, ‘Go back to your beginning positions,’” the dancer told Inside Edition. “So, there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back. And I looked up, and it was Dolly Parton.”

This is the Dolly Parton we’re talking about, so not only did she act quick in the face of imminent danger, she also had a one-liner ready in the pocket of her fringed white pantsuit. Says Hill, Parton immediately quipped, “Well, I am an angel, you know.” The singer “hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!’” As if anyone could possibly forget that fact, once it happens to them.