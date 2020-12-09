Chloe Fineman’s Best Impression Is Actually a Bird Call

Drew Barrymore. Timothée Chalamet. Peafowl. Chloe Fineman can impersonate them all. On the December 8 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the SNL featured player made what was actually her second late night talk show appearance, because the actress had made it to Letterman back in high school when she won a bird call competition. Fallon found the footage, and it is way more ridiculous than whatever you’re expecting. Young Fineman in her white jeans and side-swept bangs tells Letterman in the clip that the bird call she’s about to do “sounds like a dying cat,” but it’s so much more than that. Fineman throws her whole body into becoming the peafowl, rolling her eyes into the back of her head and screeching. It looks and sounds like an exorcism, and it makes her spot-on celebrity impressions look easy in comparison. It also helps that we truly have no idea what a peafowl is or what it sounds like so we just kind of have to take her word for it. That’s talent.

Related