Chris Cornell. Photo: 2017 Getty Images

The late Chris Cornell’s family has dropped a posthumous album of covers by the Soundgarden and Audioslave musician, No One Sings Likes You Anymore. His final studio album features ten songs hand-selected and sequenced by Cornell himself based on songs that inspired him. According to a release, Cornell recorded these renditions in 2016, a year before his death. He sings John Lennon’s “Watching the Wheels,” Ghostland Observatory’s “Sad Sad City,” Harry Nilsson’s “Jump Into the Fire,” Carl Hall’s “You Don’t Know Nothing About Love,” Electric Light Orchestra’s “Showdown,” Terry Reid’s “To Be Treated Rite,” Lorraine Ellison’s “Stay With Me Baby,” “Get It While You Can,” (popularized by Janis Joplin), and “Nothing Compares 2 U,” written by Prince. The album also includes Cornell’s cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience,” which was released as a single on Cornell’s birthday in July this year, earning him his first solo Billboard No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Chart.

Cornell died by suicide in May 2017, at the age of 52, following a concert in Detroit. “This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish,” said his wife, Vicky Cornell, in a statement. “His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album.”