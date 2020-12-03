Dancing With the Stars’ Keo Motsepe and Selling Sunset’s Chrishelle Stause. Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Amy Sussman/Getty Images and Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

Chrishell Stause may not have left this past season of Dancing With the Stars with the Mirrorball Trophy, but now she has something to show for her time on the show. The Selling Sunset star is dating pro dancer Keo Motsepe, sources told Entertainment Tonight. The two recently posted pictures with each other on their Instagrams that definitely don’t look six feet apart, leading fans to wonder about their status. “Things have been heating up and they’re very into each other, but it’s not super serious,” one source said. During Dancing With the Stars season 29, Stause was partnered with pro Gleb Savchenko, while Motsepe paired up with actress Anne Heche. Some initially thought Stause began dating Savchenko during the season, given his early November divorce announcement and his ex-wife’s allegation of “ongoing infidelity.” Both Stause and Savchenko denied the rumors. A source did tell ET that Savchenko’s friendship with Motsepe helped Stause and Motsepe begin their relationship. “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love you guys!!!” Savchenko commented on Motsepe’s Instagram post with Stause.

Motsepe is Stause’s first public relationship since her November 2019 divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley. The recent third season of Selling Sunset, the Netflix reality series in which she stars, chronicled the divorce from her perspective.