Academy Award–Winner Christian Bale Is Thor’s Latest Villain

Holy crossover, Batman! Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ford v. Thor, a.k.a. Thor: Love and Thunder has found its villain in Academy Award–winner Christian Bale. Bale is set to play Gorr the God Butcher in the fourth film of the franchise. Directed by Taika Waititi, who helmed Thor: Ragnarok, the film sees Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman returning to their roles as the titular Avenger, Valkyrie, and Jane Foster, the future Mighty Thor. Like Thor’s previous enemies, the sister he didn’t know he had, Hela (Cate Blanchett), and his adopted brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Gorr the God Butcher has some issues that can only be solved by years of therapy. After his entire family dies, he inherits supernatural powers and vows to destroy all gods as revenge for not saving them instead. In the comics, he has a history of brawls with both Thor and Loki.

The casting news came out of Disney Investor Day announcements December 10, along with updates on the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters May 6, 2022, which for the record, is after Spider-Man 3 comes out in December 2021 and we finally know what they’re doing with Doc Ock, Electro, and reportedly, everyone else from the previous Spider-Man franchises. All bets are off until then.