Christopher Nolan Doubles Down on Warner Bros. Criticism

Earlier this month, Christopher Nolan made his feelings known about Warner Bros. releasing its 2021 movie slate on HBO Max, and in a recent interview with the Washington Post, he doubled down on those feelings, and threw in some French for good measure. “It’s about what the French call droit moral,” Nolan told the Post of the decision. “Do they own it absolutely, because they paid for it or they financed it? And that is not a purely legalistic question; it’s a question of ethics as well. It’s a question of partnership and collaboration. They did not speak to those filmmakers. They did not consult them about what their plans were for their work. And I felt that somebody needed to point out that that wasn’t the right way to treat those filmmakers.” Nolan further explained that he publicly criticized the decision because “[Warner Bros.] didn’t speak to the filmmakers, they didn’t speak to the theater chains. They didn’t speak to the production partners on the films.” Nolan, who has made nine films with Warner Bros., did not comment on the future of his relationship with the studio to the Post.