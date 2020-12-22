Coming 2 America Trailer: Is This Your King?

How did Hollywood jolt life into a beloved old film this time? In Coming 2 America, it’s a royal drama for the ages. Thirty years after returning home to Zamunda from America, the new King Hakeem, played by Eddie Murphy, needs a male heir, and he might’ve just left one behind in New York. At the wish of his dying father, played by James Earl Jones, he and his trusted friend Semmi, famously played by Arsenio Hall, head back across the world — hopefully to try to repay years of child support. “Oh, hell no, your majesty!” Semmi hollers. Once again, Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy star as just about every character they can, including the apparently immortal old men in the barbershop. “Hey, it’s Kunta Kinte and ebola!” they greet them with roasts. “The famine and Blood Diamond!” “Nelson Mandela and Winnie!” “Those hungry babies with the flies on their face,” the young blood (rocking a New York shirt, hello!) in the chair offers. “Hey, oh, oh, oh, that’s too much,” a prosthetic-covered Eddie Murphy ushers him out of the barber’s chair. “You stepped over the line there.”

Coming 2 America, directed by Craig Brewer, also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, John Amos, and KiKi Layne, as well as Teyana Taylor and Wesley Snipes. The screenplay was written by Kenya Barr-ish, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield, based on the story by Blaustein and Sheffield and characters created by Eddie Murphy. Coming 2 America lands on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.