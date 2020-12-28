Constance Wu Reportedly Spent Her Summer Having a Baby Girl

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CDGA

At first blush, we were excited to welcome Constance Wu into the Perfectly-Timed Quarantine Pregnancy Club, alongside Emma Roberts, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, and every other celebrity who’s giving birth in the final week of 2020. (It’s the only nice thing about the tail end of this terrible year!) However, it turns out the Crazy Rich Asians star welcomed her baby months ago, with us being none-the-wiser. According to E! News, the Fresh Off the Boat actress reportedly had a baby girl with boyfriend Ryan Kattner sometime over the summer.

Kattner is the singer-songwriter frontman of the band Man Man, and goes by the stage name Honus Honus. “They are doing great, and they’re so excited and happy,” a source reportedly told E! about the couple on Monday. This is the first child for both the actress and the musician. Wu has never spoken about her pregnancy publicly, and made her most recent social media post back in May, but the second we know their baby’s name (or anything else Constance Wu and Ryan Kattner want to share) we will immediately keep you updated.