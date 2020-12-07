The Black Mirror Creators Made a 2020 Mockumentary for Netflix

Like most of us, the creators of Black Mirror wish a swift and painful death to the year 2020, and they’ve decided to channel that energy into a new comedy project for Netflix. The streaming network teased an upcoming release today titled Death to 2020, which is from Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. The clip doesn’t reveal much aside from describing Death to 2020 as a “comedy event” that they’re “still making,” plus a cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Keery.

In a recent interview with Vulture, however, Hugh Grant revealed that the project is a mockumentary in which he plays a “repellent” historian being interviewed about this year. Per Deadline, the press release for the special describes it as “a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.” A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but considering there are only three more weeks left in this hell year, count on seeing whatever this thing is sooner rather than later.