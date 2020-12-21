Netflix’s Death to 2020 Mockumentary Will Not Be on Quibi

Earlier this month, Netflix teased an upcoming and somewhat mysterious new comedy special from Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones titled Death to 2020, and now the streaming network released the trailer and release date. Using the mockumentary format, the special looks back on the hellish year that was (well, still is) 2020 and “weaves together a chorus of narration from some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.” Check out the complete cast of the mockumentary below, which includes names like “Dash Bracket” and “Pyrex Flask,” plus the newly announced Laurence Fishburne as narrator:

Samuel L. Jackson as “Dash Bracket” — Reporter, New Yorkerly News Hugh Grant as “Tennyson Foss” — Professor of History Kumail Nanjiani as “Bark Multiverse” — CEO, Shreekr Tracey Ullman as “Queen Elizabeth II” — Monarch and Figurehead Samson Kayo as “Pyrex Flask” — Scientist Lisa Kudrow as “Jeanetta Grace Susan” — Non-Official Spokesperson Diane Morgan as “Gemma Nerrick” — Average Citizen Leslie Jones as “Dr. Maggie Gravel” — Behavioral Psychologist Cristin Milioti as “Kathy Flowers” — Soccer Mom Joe Keery as “Duke Goolies” — Gig Economy Millennial Laurence Fishburne as “Narrator”

Watch the trailer, complete with an obligatory Quibi joke at the end, above, then catch the rest when Death to 2020 makes its Netflix debut on Sunday, December 27.