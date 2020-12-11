Emily Goes Viral in the Dickinson Season 2 Trailer

You can’t just sit in your manse all day and not try to get your content in front of everyone’s eyeballs, Emily. Has your Parisian namesake taught you nothing? In the trailer for Dickinson’s second season, the young author (played by Hailee Steinfeld) is still ambivalent about chasing the literary spotlight with all of her very, very good poems, because, quite frankly, doing opium at house parties and kissing cute girls is a lot more appealing than the thought of slant rhymes. Yet it seems nothing can stop her work from going viral anyway, especially if those printing presses can grant anonymity. “A part of me is pretty sure that fame isn’t good for me,” she explains in the trailer. “In fact, I think it could be very dangerous.” In addition to Steinfeld, expect Wiz Khalifa as Death, Veep’s Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, and Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe to further confuse you about 19th-century New England. Dickinson will return to Apple TV on January 8.

