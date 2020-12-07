Yes, Those Tweets Came Directly From The Dionne Warwick

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

As of late, one of the only people seeming to have fun on Twitter has been legendary R&B hitmaker Dionne Warwick. Back on November 14, she shadily wrote, “Did you know that the artist can see the names of the playlists you’re adding their songs to on Spotify? 👀,” piquing Twitter’s collective interest. Maybe someone was putting her music on “Hot Girl” playlists, as she tweeted ten days later, “I don’t know what a ‘hot girl’ is, but women support women in this house! I am happy to see kind people receive recognition. That’s all. (I’m turning 80. Please do not tell me what a ‘hot girl’ is 👀).” And as is bound to happen on Twitter, someone told Warwick anyway. “Thank you for telling me what a ‘hot girl’ is, even though I specifically asked you not to,” she added.

I don’t know what a “hot girl” is, but women support women in this house! I am happy to see kind people receive recognition. That’s all. (I’m turning 80. Please do not tell me what a “hot girl” is 👀) — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) November 25, 2020

Thank you for telling me what a “hot girl” is, even though I specifically asked you not to. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) November 25, 2020

Then last week, Warwick was at it again. First, on December 2, she told a fan who asked for a Playstation 5, “She says no,” in a note signed by the “DW Team.” After she tried tweeting at Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift, she turned her attention to Chance the Rapper on December 5 (as did the rest of us). “Hi, @chancetherapper,” she wrote. “If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” Which, valid question! “I am now Dionne the Singer,” she added. Warwick managed to get a reply from The Rapper himself, who tweeted, “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!” He went on to add, “I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you 💙💙.” But she wasn’t done. “The Weeknd is next,” she wrote. “Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd.” We weren’t questioning her choices, but she later clarified, “If you have ‘The’ in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today.”

To the person who tweeted at Ms. Warwick asking for the PS5... She says no.



- DW Team — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

If you have “The” in your name i’m coming for you. I need answers today. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Now, Warwick is confirming what you said a little prayer for: that it’s been her behind the keyboard this whole time. “Well hello. And this is for all of you tweeters who have decided I’m not tweeting my own stuff to you,” she said in a video tweeted December 7. “I want you to know I am. And I’m getting very, very, very good at it.” Warwick credited her “wonderful” niece Brittany with helping her use Twitter. “I said, ‘Okay, teach me how to do it,’ and she did, and I am doing it,” she added. “So that should quell all of you naysayers. And if it doesn’t — deal with it.” Consider us quelled.

Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/En49BaoGRK — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 7, 2020