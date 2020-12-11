The Dream of Enchanted 2 Is Finally Real

Amy Adams in Enchanted (2007). Photo: Barry Wetcher/Disney Enterprises

How does Amy Adams know we really, really, truly love her? Well, we watched Hillbilly Elegy, for starters. But now she’s returning as the optimistic Giselle in Enchanted 2, officially titled Disenchanted. The news came out of this year’s Disney Investor Day, along with updates on Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Hulu. Hairspray director Adam Shankman is set to helm, though little else is known about the project, like who will be penning the music. The 2007 film earned three Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song category for Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz’s “Happy Working Song,” “So Close,” and “That’s How You Know.” Truly, when was the last time Amy Adams had as much fun in a movie as she does in Enchanted? Disney’s live-action musical follows her as Giselle, an animated fairy-tale soon-to-be princess who gets transported to modern-day New York City on the way to her wedding with Prince Edward, played by James Marsden. In the real world, she falls for cynic Robert (Patrick Dempsey), who’s already engaged to Nancy, played by Queen Elsa herself, Idina Menzel. Disenchanted will go straight to Disney+, even though it’s clearly the film worth giving Amy Adams the Oscar she deserves.