Unlikely Duo Dixie D’Amelio and Wiz Khalifa Drop ‘One Whole Day’ Video

Sometimes Dixie D’Amelio doesn’t want to be happy. Sometimes she just wants to bash a car with a barbed-wire bat. The TikTok influencer goes hard in the music video for her new single “One Whole Day” featuring Wiz Khalifa. Yes, the man who tried to suggest Cardi B wasn’t self-made is on a song with Dixie D’Amelio [*blinks twice*]. ANYWAY, it’s low-key a bop, with D’Amelio returning to the moody pop she started her musical career with all the way back in June. While people were side-eyeing the teaser (which dropped last night) where D’Amelio sings “one day I was really, really, really, really sad,” the full song is a triumphant response to a breakup. The video also features her boyfriend Noah Beck and her sister, TikTok’s most followed, Charli D’Amelio. Dixie’s debut hit “Be Happy” may have gotten eaten up by haters, but it has over 94 million views on YouTube and a remix featuring blackberry and Lil Mosey, and in October, she dropped a Christmas song, “Naughty List,” with One Direction’s own Liam Payne. The haters work hard, but the D’Amelio team works harder.

Related