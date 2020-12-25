It seems Doja Cat is taking a page from Chloe x Halle’s playbook, having realized social distancing and a quarantine does not mean you can’t get your remarkable fits to the people from a secure location. On Christmas Eve Day, the “Say So” singer dropped six performance videos of songs from her 2019 album Hot Pink. “To all my fans,” Doja wrote in a video announcing the new releases, titled the Hot Pink Sessions. “As a thank you for All your support, and fighting me in the comment section, I have a little gift for you.”

Because no pop star worth his or her salt would pass up the opportunity, Doja delivers a sexy Mrs. Claus rendition of “Juicy,” as well as an ‘80s Barbie fantasy of the same, before appearing as the angel atop your tannenbaum for “Talk Dirty” and a Yeti-inspired number amid the Northern Lights for “Streets,” among others. Tweeted the singer, “Happy Holidays! I love you all.” And hey, you didn’t even have to wait for Friday morning to enjoy them.