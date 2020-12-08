Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper sure has a gift for you this December: the singer-songwriter is opening her magical sack of celebrity friends to help her raise money via her “Home for the Holidays” concert for her organization, True Colors United, a nonprofit designed to provide services to LGBTQ youth dealing with homelessness. “I am so honored and excited to announce the line-up for the 10th annual Cyndi Lauper & Friends ‘Home for the Holidays’ concert,” she posted to Instagram Monday. “See you there!”

Tune in to see Cher, Dolly Parton, Phoebe Bridgers, Billy Porter, Kim Petras, King Princess, and the cast of Broadway’s Kinky Boots perform, among many others. Lauper will also be joined by an impressive line-up of guest stars, including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Whoopi Goldberg, who will stop by for a non-musical cameo.

You can watch the concert on TikTok Friday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET or YouTube and Facebook on Sunday, December 13 at 8 p.m ET; 100% of donations will go to True Colors United.