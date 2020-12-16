Dylan Sprouse to Return to TV in Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Dylan Sprouse is taking the Zendaya route to post–Disney Channel fame. The Sprouse twin that’s not on Riverdale has been cast in Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, per Variety. It’s his first major television role since he and his brother, Cole, left their Disney Channel franchise The Suite Life in 2011. Sprouse will play Nico, a junior at the prestigious New England university where we meet the titular college girls, four roommates. He joins Pauline Chalamet (yes, thée Chalamet) as Kimberly, the valedictorian of a working-class public school; Amrit Kaur (The Bold Type) as Bela, a comedy-loving goof from the wealthy suburbs of Jersey; Jimmy Award winner Reneé Rapp as Leighton, a Republican heiress; and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney, the university’s next soccer star.

For the past two years, Sprouse has been acting in films like the romantic drama After We Collided, dating model Barbara Palvin, and running a Williamsburg meadery called All-Wise. The Sex Lives of College Girls, which Kaling co-writes with her Never Have I Ever partner Justin Noble, was picked up for 13 episodes by HBO Max in October. Time to revive those middle-school crushes, 20-somethings.