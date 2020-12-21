Ed Sheeran Returns to Strum Us Into 2021 With ‘Afterglow’

Ed Sheeran took a page out of Taylor Swift’s book and surprised fans with a new single, “Afterglow.” The singer-songwriter hasn’t given us one of his acoustic bangers in over a year. But since he’s been busy being a new father to baby Lyra, Sheeran released the wintry “Afterglow” and a music video as a gift to his fans. The video features Sheeran alone, appropriate just a day after the United Kingdom imposed a harsher lockdown in many parts of the country. In the dreary dusk, Sheeran strums his guitar, a field expanding behind him. Before you’re like, This is his folklore! Sheeran clarified that “Afterglow” is a single he wrote last year, in an Instagram post announcing the release. “It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too.” He made fans’ lives easier and removed the guesswork. “Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x.” Sheeran’s last release was the hit-making No. 6 Collaborations Project, where he worked with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and more. Put on a fire (or click this link for ambience) and watch the music video for “Afterglow” above.

