Well, well, well. Ellen DeGeneres has COVID-19, she announced on social media on December 10. “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she wrote in a note posted to Instagram and Twitter. “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.” As if she hadn’t put her crew through enough! (But at least they can now take time off for doctor’s appointments?) DeGeneres has been in the middle of the 18th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which premiered in September 2020. DeGeneres has had some guests in-studio on the show during the pandemic, along with welcoming a few dozen in-person, masked audience members since late October. The 11th day of her annual “12 Days of Giveaways” airs today, and the 12th airs tomorrow, December 11, but those episodes were likely filmed days to weeks ago due to daytime-TV production schedules. Meanwhile, we just want to know: Is tWitch OK?
Yep, Ellen Has COVID
Photo: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images