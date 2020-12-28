Emma Roberts Welcomes Her Brand-New Holidate, a Baby Boy Named Rhodes

Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He arrived too late to attend any Christmas parties, and god knows we weren’t having them this year anyway, but on Monday, TMZ reported Emma Roberts welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. According to their source, the Holidate actress gave birth on Sunday, December 27 in Los Angeles to a little boy named Rhodes, joining Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis in the Perfectly-Timed Quarantine Pregnancy Club.

In August, Roberts shared an Instagram photo that served as both a pregnancy announcement and a mercifully conflagration-free gender reveal. “Me…and my two favorite guys,” she wrote, posing with Hedlund and her baby bump. The pair went public with their relationship in March of last year, after Roberts ended her five-year engagement with long-time on-again, off-again partner and American Horror Story co-star, Evan Peters. So, welcome to 2020, Rhodes Roberts-Hedlund. We promise it’ll be over very, very soon.