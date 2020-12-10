Emma Stone Joins Nathan Fielder and the Safdie Brothers’ The Curse

What a cast! Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Back in February it was announced that Nathan for You’s Nathan Fielder was teaming up with the Safdie brothers to work on an A24-produced half-hour comedy pilot at Showtime, and today the network announced that the project has been ordered to series with a big star in the cast. According to Showtime’s press release, Emma Stone will join Fielder and Benny Safdie as stars of the comedy titled The Curse, which has the weirdest and most intriguing logline ever: “a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.” Sounds promising, no?

In addition to co-starring, Stone will serve as an executive producer alongside Fielder and the Safdies. Fielder, who created the show with Benny Safdie and most recently executive produced HBO’s (now renewed) How to With John Wilson, is also attached to direct. While Showtime has given the project a series order, a premiere date hasn’t been revealed just yet. But we’re confident in framing The Curse now the same way we did back in February: It sounds all but confirmed to be our new favorite (and very bizarre) show.