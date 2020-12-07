Unbox Your Eye Shadows: Hunter Schafer’s Euphoria Special to Premiere in January

Photo: HBO

And now let’s check in with how our tragic fictional teens are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. A day after Zendaya proved her Emmy worthiness with a devastatingly beautiful Euphoria special episode, HBO confirmed today that a second special episode of the show, starring Hunter Schafer, will be premiering on Sunday, January 24. Titled “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” the episode will follow Schafer’s high-school character, Jules, over the Christmas holiday as she “reflects on the year.” (Important caveat, will this famous blobfish be involved?) Euphoria creator Sam Levinson directed the episode — which will be a bridge between the show’s first and second seasons — and he also shared co-writing duties with Schafer. Should be a miserable time!