Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges Go Full Motherboy in the French Exit Trailer

Lucas Hedges is really settling into a groove of playing the doting son/nephew to an esteemed older woman as she goes through some sort of dramatic, yet highly luxurious, life change. First there’s this year’s Let Them All Talk, also known (not really) as Lucas Goes Cruising. Now, there’s the trailer for Azazel Jacobs’s upcoming French Exit, starring Michelle Pfeiffer as an ex-wealthy widow and Hedges as her son. With their money run out, the Manhattan heiress moves with her son to Paris, where they’re so close that he gets mistaken for her gigolo. Pfeiffer gets to swan around and deliver breathy literary dialogue, and Hedges gets to bask in it. Oh, and Tracy Letts is … A Talking Cat!?! The movie, based on Patrick deWitt’s novel of the same name, will be released on February 12, 2021.

