On Sunday, George Clooney opened up to CBS Sunday Morning about his career, his personal life, and his (alleged) preferred method of cutting his hair himself: with the ’80s vacuum haircut attachment Flowbee, perhaps best known via Wayne’s World’s parody of the iconic informercial product.

“I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years,” the actor claimed. “My hair’s really like straw, so it’s easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes. So, years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee. It comes with a vacuum cleaner and the clippers. Yeah, I still have it. My haircuts take literally two minutes … Listen, man, it works.”

Actor/director George Clooney tells @thattracysmith that he's been cutting his own hair for years - by using the Flowbee haircutting machine https://t.co/SWYT8pFC8h pic.twitter.com/bKepm5LQCM — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 29, 2020

Now, we’ve never actually seen George Clooney get his hair cut in person (no many how many times we’ve politely asked), but between his consistently excellent hair and his lifelong love of pranks, we’re thinking Clooney is just pulling our legs with a vacuum haircutting system. Still, we’re going to need Clooney’s good friend and former roommate Richard Kind to weight in to know for certain. Until then: Thank you, George Clooney, for breaking up the dreary end of a terrible year by reminding us that once, for one bright shining moment, people were actually cutting their hair with a Flowbee.

Update: On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor doubled down on his claim and, more importantly, broke out an actual Flowbee to demonstrate his technique. “My assistant got it originally off of television, then it broke down and you couldn’t get them for a while,” Clooney claims. So, does that look like the Flowbee-ing of a skilled professional, or a professional prankster? Serious, does anyone know? We truly have no frame of reference for this.