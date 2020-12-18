British Power Couple Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan Reportedly Split

Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Shutterstock and Getty Images

At least they’ll always have those wigs. Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan, one of Britain’s most glittery couples in entertainment and who recently worked together on The Crown, have reportedly split after four years of dating. The Daily Mail reports that the breakup was amicable and had simply “run its course,” and they intend to “remain great friends,” a concept that has an alarmingly low success rate among exes. The duo never even shared a home together, a fact that Anderson loved bringing up as an interview anecdote. (“My partner and I don’t live together. If we did, that would be the end of us,” she explained, for example, earlier this year. “It works so well as it is. It feels so special when we do come together.”) Morgan, who created and spearheaded The Crown for Netflix, had recruited Anderson to play Margaret Thatcher for the show’s fourth season. We’d try to look for signals of the relationship’s demise, but knowing who we’re dealing with, we may end up just finding sanctions.