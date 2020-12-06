Glee Cast Honors Late Costar Naya Rivera With Holiday Fundraiser

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Last week, cast members of Ryan Murphy’s Glee launched a fundraiser in memory of their late castmate Naya Rivera, who passed away in July due to accidental drowning. In the launch video for “A Snixxmas Charity Drive,” Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Dianna Agron, Heather Morris, Chord Overstreet, Matthew Morrison, and other Glee performers discuss Rivera’s dedication to Los Angeles’s Alexandria House, which provides transitional housing and services to women and children affected by homelessness. The actress had previously called volunteering with the nonprofit with her son “the biggest blessing.”

The fundraising campaign is named after Rivera’s own annual holiday party, dubbed “Snixxmas,” at which guests were invited to bring toys for donation. “We ask you all to join in our effort to bring a little Snixxmas cheer into the lives of those in need,” says Jane Lynch. The campaign’s GoFundMe is now accepting donations, which will go to Alexandria House, and has currently raised over $76,000 of their $100,000 goal.