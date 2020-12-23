Gucci Mane Freezes All Other Infants Out of the Baby Name Game

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Decembers at Gucci Mane’s house are probably pretty icy no matter what year you’re visiting, but this week, the Woptober II rapper, given name Radric Delantic Davis, and wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis got to take an extra-frosty Christmas gift home for the holidays. “My wife just gave me a 7 lb 1 oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank you,” tweeted Gucci on Wednesday, along with a photo of a pregnant Ka’oir Davis posed in a giant floral wreath. “He is here!!!!!!”

The rapper, who was nominated for a Best R&B Performance Grammy this year for his song “Exactly How I Feel” with Lizzo, announced their pregnancy in August. “We got a lil baby boy on the way,” he added on Instagram November 1, along with a freezing face emoji that maybe should have tipped us off.

“OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT,” Ka’oir Davis, who married Gucci in October 2017, wrote in her own Instagram post about the birth. Ice is the pair’s first child together; Gucci has a 12-year-old son, Keitheon, from a previous relationship, while Ka’oir Davis has two daughters and a son.

