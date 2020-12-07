Gwen Stefani’s Comeback Single Has Absolutely Zero Blake Shelton

Photo: YouTube

This ain’t exactly her pink hair and “Bathwater” phase, but hey, we’re just happy that the Voice guy from Oklahoma didn’t sneak in for some backing vocals during the chorus. Following a yearslong hiatus from pursuing solo work that wasn’t Christmas related, Gwen Stefani has released a new single called “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” which has the same homecoming energy as the Cars’ “Hello Again” — just without an epic keyboard section and a video starring Andy Warhol. Stefani quite literally describes the ska- and reggae-infused track as “a way of saying I’m back with new music” (which, yes), adding that she wanted to “write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it.” Yet despite this, she croons: “I’m not records on your shelf.” My Tragic Kingdom vinyl disagrees!