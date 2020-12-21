Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Since concerts will likely remain the last piece of the post-quarantine entertainment puzzle to fall back into place, what safer way to enjoy your favorite performers than through the silver screen, and in the form of a vocally-gifted elephant ice cream truck driver? According to Deadline, Halsey, Bono, and Pharrell Williams have joined Illumination’s Sing 2 as a teenaged wolf, a faded rockstar lion, and the above-mentioned elephant ice cream truck driver, respectively.

The trio join Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, and Chelsea Peretti, as well as Sing’s returning vocal stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, and Nick Kroll. The film marks the first time U2 frontman Bono has voiced a character or sung in an animated movie, and is aiming for a holiday release in 2021.

This time around, McConaughey’s Buster Moon, his squid-ravaged theater repaired following the events of Sing, now joins his furry, feathered, and fleecy friends to compete at the prestigious Crystal Tower Theater, on the condition that Buster convince Clay Calloway, Bono’s feline former legend, out of his grief-induced hermitage and onto the Crystal Tower stage. Will he succeed? He absolutely better. Illumination didn’t just cast the man that gave them Despicable Me 2’s optimistic smash hit “Happy” to costar in a movie about gracefully giving up on your dreams and going back to your day job.