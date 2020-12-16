A mere 24 hours after we speculated that WarnerMedia was trolling Roku users with the announcement that Comcast customers can now watch its HBO Max streaming service on the Xfinity app, the company hit us with another place to watch The Flight Attendant, Love Life, or Wonder Woman 1984 that is not Roku: the brand-new PlayStation 5 console. As of today, the HBO Max app will be available to download alongside games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. So, kudos to everyone who was able to get their hands on a PS5, I guess. Meanwhile, Roku users can just keep refreshing IsHBOMaxonRoku.com and/or praying to the streaming gods.
Oh, Come On, HBO Max Is on PS5 Now
Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.