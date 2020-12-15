Maybe a coalition of prolific directors can bitch about this creative decision, too. WarnerMedia announced today that its most annoying streaming child, HBO Max, will now be available for Comcast and Xfinity customers on its Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms. And you don’t have to wait for the rollout: HBO Max’s entire content library can be accessed right now via Xfinity’s own app and cable boxes, so please allow us to suggest the new Meryl Streep cruise movie, Kaley Cuoco’s terrible decisions show, or an “Imagine” star’s superhero film to celebrate the news. As always, this is a cruel reminder that HBO Max continues not to be available for Roku subscribers, although both platforms claim to be making leeway with that. Don’t even talk to us, Amazon Fire TV.
HBO Max Is Just Trolling Roku Users at This Point
Photo: HBO Max