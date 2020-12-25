SZA Drops Her New Single ‘Good Days’ to Enjoy on Your Christmas Days

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1

Almost four months after the sudden release of “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dollar $ign, SZA is back with another surprise midnight drop, debuting her single “Good Days,” her second piece of new music since releasing her album Ctrl in 2017. You’ll probably recognize the tune from a snippet at end of the singer’s “Hit Different” video, or from listening to an hour-long loop of said outro on YouTube like so many fans did this fall. Luckily the new track, effectively a B-side to “Hit Different,” is a full, beautiful 4 minutes and 40 seconds long.

SZA had previously hinted that the new track would be arriving before January 1, retweeting a fan’s question about the song on December 17. Hopefully the release of “Good Days” is a sign that the singer’s problems with her label, Top Dawg Entertainment, which she took to Twitter to vent about in August, are at an end. “At this point y’all gotta ask punch,” SZA wrote in a since-deleted tweet about the label’s president, rapper Punch. “I’ve done all I can do.” Fingers crossed next year SZA will be able to do all she wants to do, and more.