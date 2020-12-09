How to With John Wilson Renewed for Season Two at HBO

Well deserved. Photo: Jon Pack/HBO

HBO has heard our incessant praise for its new Nathan Fielder–produced docuseries How to With John Wilson and decided to give it a second season. The network announced the renewal of the show today, which premiered on October 23 and wrapped up its debut season with one of the best COVID-related TV episodes of the year the week of Thanksgiving. (Let us also not forget that incredible Kyle MacLachlan cameo.) “John’s lens is so deliberate and dear,” HBO exec Amy Gravitt said in a press release announcing the renewal. “Seeing the audience connect with How To has been an absolute joy. We’re eager to see what 2021 has to offer with him behind the camera.”

In our interview with Wilson about the season-one finale, he briefly teased a second season when we asked for a status update about his elderly landlord. “She’s good!” he said at the time. “I don’t know if I can tell you exactly what she’s doing because it might be a spoiler for season two. I haven’t been green-lit or anything yet, but just in case.” Here’s hoping, then, for plenty of landlord updates next season.