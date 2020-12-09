The Bachelorette’s Hometown Dates Will Be Live From La Quinta

Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC

We haven’t seen a travel schedule this depressing since the time Becca Kufrin’s season was obsessed with the state of Virginia. As a result of The Bachelorette’s ongoing safety protocols that were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tayshia Adams’s “hometown” visits with her final four contestants will be taking place at the show’s La Quinta resort in Palm Springs. Adams confirmed on Wednesday’s Ellen that families were allowed into the production bubble to meet her, although she didn’t elaborate on how long their quarantine process lasted. (Or if their visits occurred at the brunch patio or tennis courts.) “Yes, surprise, surprise,” Adams said. “The families will be coming to me.” There have been several infiltrations into the show’s bubble already this season, including Kufrin, temporary host JoJo Fletcher, and this random guitarist.

Adams also indulged a question about La Quinta’s diminishing returns on fun date activities, and how other leads would usually be jaunting around a European capital with their boos at this point. (It doesn’t help that Matt James’s upcoming Bachelor season looks like it’s being filmed in a palatial forest kingdom.) “At first I was a little sad about it, but to be honest with you, I thrive in the heat. Palm Springs is one of my favorite places,” she responded about the lack of travel. “I feel like we were able to really have real connections. Sometimes it’s easier to fall in love in Italy and be traveling and be on a yacht or what not. This time, it was just us.” Yeah, that’s true. But have you ever Lady and the Tramp–ed in the Cinque Terre? It’s pretty nice.