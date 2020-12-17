Ian McKellen, Octogenarian Sir, Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

We really like this photo. Photo: NHS London/Twitter

You shall pass and get this injected into your body, actually. Ian McKellen has become one of the first prominent public figures to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with the actor getting his injection at a London hospital on Wednesday. CNN reports that the 81-year-old McKellen said he felt “euphoric” after receiving his first dose, which was made possible by meeting criteria for the country’s “eligible groups.” (England is currently rolling out vaccines to people over the age of 80, health-care workers, and care-home residents.) “I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine,” McKellen added in a tweet. “I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone.” Great British Baking Show judge and necklace icon Prue Leith, who is 80 years old, also received the coronavirus vaccine this week in England, allowing herself to be filmed and assuring people that it was a “painless jab.” We’re sure both of their Twitter mentions are … fine.

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020