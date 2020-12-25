Iggy Azalea. Photo: GC Images

Last night, while we were all snug in our sleep-beds dreaming of sugared plums, Santa pulled a new Playboi Carti album out of his Santa-bag. The December 25 drop of Whole Lotta Red prompted a tweetstorm from Carti’s ex-girlfriend Iggy Azalea, in which she revealed that the rapper canceled plans to spend Christmas with their infant son, Onyx Carter. Hours before the album release, Azalea tweeted, “I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash.” Fifteen minutes after the album release, she followed with, “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son,” and reveals that Carti cheated on her while they were still together, during her pregnancy.

I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

Azalea claims that Carti canceled plans to spend Christmas with her and their son less than two days prior, and that instead, he partied for his album release with “the girl you cheated on my [sic] my entire pregnancy.” Azalea also writes that Onyx was “a child he asked for.” The couple broke up in October.

Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And I was gonna keep it cute and let you live but nah, Not after I just peeped that trifling shit. TRIFLING! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And I couldn’t give a FUCKKKK. https://t.co/RXrQ6tSSUy — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

This man had a whole family vacation to planned 48hrs ago & I hope this message gets to you girl.

Although you hid in a whole closet from my house keeper so it’s not like you have any dignity I guess. 👍 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

A child he asked for. Btw. https://t.co/y7iNoQUYrH — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And I’ve not said anything (and could say much more) for the longest time because I know the net won’t side with me & that I’m hated. But Christmas? And this bitch “proud” of you in her stories? Lmfaooo

I’ve covered for so long hoping you’d do better.

a lot of women relate. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me. So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it’s me not ducking with trifling ass shit that happens at the expense of my son. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

Everything not for the net, but at a certain point when someone just taking advantage like CRAZY airing it out is all you can do. Night. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

We’re happy to report that Iggy looks like she’s feeling better this morning, though. She posted photos of baby Onyx celebrating Christmas to Instagram, with the caption, “The only person who can make me smile with teeth daily. Merry Christmas to everyone! 🎄✨”