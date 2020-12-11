The Gang Gets Renewed for Four More Seasons

Photo: FXX

We might have to celebrate by booing Santa Claus and devouring a few cheesesteaks, extra Whiz. FX has renewed It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for an additional four seasons, a decision that secures its place on the network through season 18 and gives Kaitlin Olson four more chances to secure an Emmy nomination. The show has already made television history with its upcoming 15th season, as it’ll now become the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history, edging out the golden age’s The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet. Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, and Olson will all, of course, be stumbling back to Paddy’s Pub with the renewal. “When we first pitched Sunny, we saw it as a 36-season arc,” McElhenney in a statement. “We are so excited to be halfway there.” At this rate, the gang should probably start scouting out some retirement communities.