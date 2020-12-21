Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

David Gordon Green has already unleashed Michael Myers in 2018’s Halloween, as well as the upcoming Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, and puzzled out how to conjure Pinhead as executive producer of the Hellraiser television series. So why wouldn’t he sit down with Pazuzu to hash out a potential Exorcist film?

According to Variety, the director is reportedly in talks to direct a sequel to director William Friedkin’s 1973 horror classic The Exorcist for Blumhouse and Morgan Creek. The news was first reported by Observer on Monday.

The film was followed by the pretty-much universally-reviled 1977’s Exorcist II: The Heretic and 1990’s The Exorcist III, which was written and directed by William Peter Blatty, author of the titular novel on which the film franchise is based and screenwriter of the original Exorcist.

As all horror fans know, Linda Blair starred as Regan MacNeil in the first two Exorcist movies, and if Jamie Lee Curtis’s turn as Laurie Strode in Green’s Halloween is any indication, Blair might want to break out the Ouija board and say hi to Captain Howdy now, just to get reacquainted.