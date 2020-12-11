James Corden Doubts Cats’ Butthole Cut Could ‘Save That Movie’ Anyway

An alarming amount of new evidence suggests that Cats, a real movie that was not a collective theatrical hallucinogen, has indeed been harboring a secret since its release in 2019: Out there, somewhere, there’s a “butthole cut” filled with enough CGI anuses for every litter box in the country. Nay, the world. Just don’t expect James Corden to buy into the conspiracy. Speaking with Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s Late Show, Mr. Bustopher Jones himself doubted that visual effects artists were hired en masse to remove CGI buttholes from the felines, perhaps because Corden was too busy trashing Cats to learn anything about it. “I don’t. I haven’t seen it. I’ve not watched the film,” Corden responded to Colbert’s holey inquiry. “I think either way it probably can’t save that movie.” However, Corden insisted that he’ll “put a call in” to see what he can learn. Ask about the digital fur, too.

