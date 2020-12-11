Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC

If Mank piqued your interest in the history of cinema at RKO Pictures, Amazon is here to escort you to the dance floor. According to Deadline, Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley have been cast in the streamer’s upcoming biopic as Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, the iconic dance partners who made nine films for the studio between 1933 to 1939, before moving to MGM for their final film, The Barkleys of Broadway, their only film in color.

Jonathan Entwistle is set to direct the movie, based on a screenplay by Arash Amel, which will reportedly explore “what individually drove them, while celebrating the creative magic between them. The biopic will tell the untold, real love story between the two legends both on and off the screen.”

If you want to check their onscreen dance credentials, look no further than Bell’s breakthrough role in 2000’s Billy Elliot, or Qualley’s work in FX’s Fosse/Verdon, not to mention that viral Kenzo ad, all of which will put you in the mood to trip the light fantastic. Or, at least, watch other people do it.