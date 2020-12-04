Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Loathe him or hate him, Jax Taylor has become a reality television staple over the eight-season run of Vanderpump Rules. On Friday, however, the Bravo star announced his departure from the series that made him famous, along with his wife and fellow cast member, Brittany Cartwright. “The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family, and share with you our new endeavors.” Cartwright, who is currently pregnant, posted a very similar statement, save her five season tenure, to her social media.

“@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts,” concluded Taylor. “Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend.”

This summer, Vanderpump Rules costars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the show, after former cast member Faith Stowers, who is Black, revealed that the pair attempted to get her arrested for a string of crimes committed in 2018, calling the police and baseless accusing Stowers of being a Black woman reportedly drugging and robbing men in nightclubs around Hollywood. Newer cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired for racist comments on Twitter. Many viewers subsequently called for Jax Taylor’s dismissal from the show as well, for similarly accusing Stowers of, among other things, grand theft auto.

Variety confirmed the news of the pair’s exit with Bravo. The network said simply, “Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”