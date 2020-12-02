Jazmine Sullivan to Riff the House Down in New Project Heaux Tales

The pre-eminent riff-stress of our generation, R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan, is back to stun us with her impeccable vocals. On Wednesday, Pitchfork reported that the “Bust Your Windows” singer will be releasing a new project Heaux Tales on January 8 via RCA. It’s Sullivan’s first new music since her album Reality Show in 2015. The project will include her recently released singles “Lost Ones” and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” both of which she virtually and excellently performed at the 2020 Soul Train Awards. Sullivan released a short teaser and the following statement about the project:

“Heaux Tales is about my observation of today’s women standing in their power and owning who they are. No longer is male patriarchy dictating what it means to be a “good girl.” The truth is, women of all ages have been called a “heaux” at some point in life, whether deserved or not, by some man trying to put us in our place; a place designed to keep us under control, out of the way and usually beneath them. Women are over feeling ashamed about the decision we have made, or chose to make, in regards to our bodies. We are multi-faceted and shouldn’t be defined by any one thing. We all have a journey to make and it’s our choice alone how we get there.”

Check out the video for Jazmine Sullivan’s, and get excited for her first music project in 5 years, Heaux Project, which drops in just one month’s time. Until then, feel free watch this video of 11 year-old Jazmine Sullivan singing “Home” from The Wiz on repeat until Heaux Project drops. You’re welcome.