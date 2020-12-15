Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

The year is getting literally darker as we hurtle towards the shortest day of the year. Honestly, the winter solstice, which falls on Monday, December 21, seems like the most appropriate holiday to celebrate in 2020. Fortunately for us, Jeff Bridges posted a bright spot of light on Instagram Monday, giving all of us some good news with an upbeat update about his battle with lymphoma. The actor revealed his diagnosis publicly back in October.

“Here is the latest: feeling good,” the Big Lebowski actor wrote, alongside a photo of his shorn head and the cutest, Muppet-iest puppy imaginable. “Shaved my head, got a puppy - Monty, had a Birthday - 71, man.” The actor also included a link to his personal website, where Bridges posts handwritten doodles, links to donate to No Kid Hungry and his friend affected by COVID, musician John Goodwin, and, in the future, with any luck, more photos of Monty.