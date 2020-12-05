Jeremih Is Out of the Hospital, Recovering from COVID-19 at Home

Jeremih in 2019 Photo: FilmMagic

Update, December 5: Jeremih has recovered enough from COVID-19 to leave the hospital and he is now at home recuperating, TMZ reports. “First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” Jeremih told the outlet. He continued, “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support.” It was first reported that the artist was hospitalized in the ICU for a severe case of coronavirus on November 14.

Update, November 21: Jeremih’s condition has improved and he has been transferred out of intensive care into a “regular hospital setting,” according to the singer’s family. The family told TMZ on Saturday, November 21 that it “thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers” and that the “true healing” can now begin after the singer was hospitalized with COVID-19 last week. Chicago-based music manager and blogger Andrew Farmer also tweeted information about Jeremih’s recovery, writing, “Jeremih is off the ventilator, out of ICU and has been transferred to a regular hospital room!!!”

Jeremih is off the ventilator, out of ICU and has been transferred to a regular hospital room!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 21, 2020

Update, November 18: Jeremih’s family has shared a statement on the singer’s condition, confirming he is in an intensive care unit and on a ventilator facing a severe case of COVID-19. “His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly,” they told CNN in a statement. “Also, it’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.” The 33-year-old Chicago R&B singer’s case “is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions,” they added. Jeremih’s family said “progress is being made” on his condition, and that they are “very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers.” “A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through,” they said. “The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery.”

November 14: Chicago-based R&B singer Jeremih has been hospitalized due to the coronavirus, TMZ reports. Jeremih is in the ICU on a breathing ventilator, sources confirmed to the outlet on Saturday, November 14. On Saturday, rapper and producer Hitmaka posted a photo of Jeremih to his Instagram with the caption, “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings❤️.” He also posted messages to his Instagram stories, writing, “My dawg changed my life, he gone pull through pray for @Jeremih” and, “We need that energy 🙏 pray for my brother he gone shake back.”

Chance the Rapper, who has collaborated with Jeremih in the past, also shared his prayers on social media, tweeting, “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.” At this point, neither Hitmaka nor Chance confirmed why Jeremih had been hospitalized.

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

Big Sean, another collaborator, also shared prayers for Jeremih on social media.

Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih 🙏🏾 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 14, 2020

50 Cent shared a photo of himself with Jeremih on social media, writing “he’s not doing good” and confirming that Jeremih has COVID-19.

pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM — 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020

November 15: 50 Cent posted an Instagram update about Jeremih’s health earlier today. “Thank you for praying for my boy @jeremih,” the rapper wrote. “He is responsive today, doing a little better.”