Jessica Simpson Is Making a TV Show About Her 20s for Amazon

Is it chicken, fish, or a streaming service with unlimited funds? Jessica Simpson, coming off a terrific year of redemption thanks to her memoir and wardrobe choices, has signed a lucrative “multi-media rights deal” with Amazon Studios that will bring her various life experiences to the small screen. As part of the deal, Simpson will create a “raw and revealing” docuseries about her life over the past ten years; develop a scripted coming-of-age series inspired by her memoir, Open Book, and her life after divorcing Nick Lachey; and write two original essays to be published through Amazon Original Stories. If her lingering Mickey Mouse Club drama is omitted from any of these projects, well, we’re just going to have to demand some rewrites. (But we’ll also happily accept Dukes of Hazzard gossip.) “I am a huge TV fan and many of my favorite shows live on Amazon, so the gift of this unprecedented collaboration is a dream for me,” Simpson said in a statement. “I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal.”

